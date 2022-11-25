Parcion Private Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,561,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% during the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 417.9% in the second quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $404.43. 21,236 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,374,600. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $482.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $380.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $393.15.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.