Parcion Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 78,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,848 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 351,220,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,775,641,000 after acquiring an additional 8,961,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 171,972,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,737,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374,105 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 99,695,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,271,819,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606,701 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 80,654,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,550,000 after purchasing an additional 7,800,237 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 51,570,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,397,000 after buying an additional 1,301,902 shares in the last quarter. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of Coca-Cola stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $62.69. 55,270 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,704,358. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $58.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $271.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $52.28 and a 1-year high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.86%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Mark Randazza sold 42,068 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total value of $2,560,258.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,146 shares in the company, valued at $2,443,285.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, for a total transaction of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,961,069.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

