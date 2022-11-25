Parcion Private Wealth LLC Trims Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Parcion Private Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,258 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 4,694 shares during the quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cordant Inc. acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Win Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Chevron by 61.2% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron by 80.6% during the 2nd quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 336 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 125,097 shares of company stock worth $22,971,967. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $184.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,241,904. The firm has a market cap of $356.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $168.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.24 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $202.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $186.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.85.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

