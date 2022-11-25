Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 4,305 shares.The stock last traded at $7.89 and had previously closed at $7.74.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03.
Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.
