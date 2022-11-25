Partner Communications (NASDAQ:PTNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Partner Communications Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:PTNR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,656 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 15% from the previous session’s volume of 4,305 shares.The stock last traded at $7.89 and had previously closed at $7.74.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Partner Communications in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.54. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Partner Communications by 102.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 79,870 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 40,471 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Partner Communications by 89.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,664 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after acquiring an additional 11,653 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Partner Communications during the second quarter valued at $86,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Partner Communications by 82.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,798 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Partner Communications by 8.9% during the third quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 120,455 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 9,860 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Partner Communications Company Ltd. provides various telecommunication services in Israel. It operates in two segments, Cellular and Fixed-Line. The company offers cellular telephony services, including basic cellular telephony, text messaging, internet browsing and data transfer, content, handset repair, roaming, and services provided to other operators that are permitted to use its cellular network, as well as Machine to Machine and Internet of Things services.

