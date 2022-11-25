Pax Dollar 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $2.44 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on November 24th. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00006075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $943.40 million and $2.44 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001282 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000638 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001994 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00012544 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000147 BTC.
Pax Dollar Token Profile
Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 945,642,940 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
