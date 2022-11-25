Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) is First Growth Investment Manager LP’s 9th Largest Position

First Growth Investment Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 14,529 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Paycom Software accounts for about 5.3% of First Growth Investment Manager LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First Growth Investment Manager LP’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $4,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Paycom Software by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,967,962 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,181,000 after acquiring an additional 615,839 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Paycom Software by 130.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 700,963 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $196,353,000 after purchasing an additional 397,296 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 47.8% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 877,824 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,061,000 after buying an additional 283,892 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 156.4% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 456,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,059,000 after buying an additional 278,342 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Paycom Software during the first quarter valued at $91,207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.43% of the company’s stock.

PAYC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on Paycom Software from $365.00 to $381.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $390.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $339.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $390.13.

PAYC traded down $1.49 on Friday, hitting $325.72. 3,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 505,363. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.55 billion, a PE ratio of 75.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.39. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $255.82 and a 12 month high of $457.70.

Paycom Software announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 15th that permits the company to buyback $1.10 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the software maker to buy up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

