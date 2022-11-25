PB Investment Partners L.P. Boosts Position in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA)

PB Investment Partners L.P. boosted its stake in Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) by 171.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 313,487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,918 shares during the quarter. Carvana comprises approximately 6.3% of PB Investment Partners L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. PB Investment Partners L.P. owned approximately 0.17% of Carvana worth $7,078,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Carvana by 54.1% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 661 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Carvana by 141.4% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 857 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Carvana by 3.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,558,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carvana by 34.4% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 43,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after acquiring an additional 11,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carvana by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Carvana

In related news, insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.13 per share, with a total value of $111,300.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,518 shares in the company, valued at $473,225.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill bought 133,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.62 per share, with a total value of $1,013,460.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 263,415 shares in the company, valued at $2,007,222.30. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas Taira purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.13 per share, for a total transaction of $111,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $473,225.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 251,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,065,760 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

CVNA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.18. The stock had a trading volume of 165,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,922,528. Carvana Co. has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $296.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.43.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($2.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($0.65). Carvana had a negative net margin of 5.99% and a negative return on equity of 191.74%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. On average, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JMP Securities decreased their price objective on Carvana from $70.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Carvana from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Carvana from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Carvana from $85.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Carvana presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Carvana Profile

(Get Rating)

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

