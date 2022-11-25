PB Investment Partners L.P. Has $16.17 Million Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

PB Investment Partners L.P. lessened its holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 139,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,923 shares during the period. Progressive makes up about 14.4% of PB Investment Partners L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. PB Investment Partners L.P.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $16,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PGR. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.4% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Progressive by 2.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Progressive by 2.7% in the second quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in Progressive by 4.7% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Progressive by 4.6% during the first quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,458,400.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,548,784.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 50,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.85, for a total transaction of $5,842,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,458,400.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,438 shares of company stock valued at $13,176,481. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PGR. Citigroup reduced their target price on Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Progressive to $133.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. TheStreet raised Progressive from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Progressive from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.38.

PGR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $131.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,242 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,538,060. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $92.44 and a twelve month high of $131.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

