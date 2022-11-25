Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN) Insider Buys £152.96 in Stock

Pennon Group Plc (LON:PNN – Get Rating) insider Paul Boote purchased 16 shares of Pennon Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 956 ($11.30) per share, with a total value of £152.96 ($180.87).

Pennon Group Trading Up 1.4 %

LON PNN opened at GBX 1,000 ($11.82) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 251.21. The firm has a market cap of £2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 20,000.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 855.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 951.30. Pennon Group Plc has a 52 week low of GBX 735 ($8.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,250 ($14.78).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PNN. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.42) to GBX 975 ($11.53) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Pennon Group from GBX 1,100 ($13.01) to GBX 880 ($10.41) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pennon Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,100.83 ($13.02).

Pennon Group Company Profile

Pennon Group Plc provides clean water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It provides water and wastewater services for customers in Cornwall, Devon, and parts of Dorset and Somerset; water-only services in the areas of Dorset, Hampshire, and Wiltshire; and water and wastewater retail services to non-household customers in Great Britain.

