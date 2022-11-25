Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Shares Sold by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC

Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC decreased its stake in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 81,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,600 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Penske Automotive Group worth $8,545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Penske Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 137.9% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Penske Automotive Group by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 651.6% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 466 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PAG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $185.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th.

Shares of NYSE:PAG opened at $125.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a PE ratio of 6.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $108.55 and a 200-day moving average of $111.33. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a one year low of $88.58 and a one year high of $131.55.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.79 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 33.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 18.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. This is a boost from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.47%.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

