Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD) Share Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $26.92

Peritus High Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLD – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $26.92 and traded as low as $26.66. Peritus High Yield ETF shares last traded at $26.78, with a volume of 15,166 shares changing hands.

Peritus High Yield ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HYLD. Signature Securities Group Corporation lifted its position in shares of Peritus High Yield ETF by 13.7% during the first quarter. Signature Securities Group Corporation now owns 51,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC increased its holdings in Peritus High Yield ETF by 10.4% during the first quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 29,960 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in Peritus High Yield ETF during the first quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Peritus High Yield ETF by 14.2% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,846 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter.

