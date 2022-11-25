Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Position Raised by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 161,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $2,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 89.8% in the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 2,090,495 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $34,598,000 after buying an additional 989,108 shares in the last quarter. Hosking Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter valued at $3,490,000. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $2,620,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the first quarter valued at $1,934,000. Finally, Mad River Investors increased its holdings in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.8% in the second quarter. Mad River Investors now owns 326,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $5,402,000 after buying an additional 143,900 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE PBT opened at $20.06 on Friday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1 year low of $8.12 and a 1 year high of $23.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.98.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust Profile

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

