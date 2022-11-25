Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) Stake Boosted by SoftVest Advisors LLC

SoftVest Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,108,195 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 258,656 shares during the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust comprises 23.6% of SoftVest Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. SoftVest Advisors LLC’s holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust were worth $67,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 2.9% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 161,063 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 15.0% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 98,591 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 12,835 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust in the second quarter worth about $166,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 3.3% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 18,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 78.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Permian Basin Royalty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE PBT traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.70. The stock had a trading volume of 3,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 343,345. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.95 and its 200-day moving average is $17.98. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 52 week low of $8.12 and a 52 week high of $23.08.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.081 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

