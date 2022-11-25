Personal Group (LON:PGH) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $227.87

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 227.87 ($2.69) and traded as low as GBX 185 ($2.19). Personal Group shares last traded at GBX 185 ($2.19), with a volume of 17,811 shares.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($11.94) price target on shares of Personal Group in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

The firm has a market cap of £57.81 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,725.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 187.02 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 227.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th were given a GBX 5.30 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a yield of 2.79%. Personal Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 212.00%.

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides short-term accident and health insurance services, SaaS products, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits and Platform, and Pay and Reward segments. It offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit plans; and consultancy and software solutions on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based Saas tools.

