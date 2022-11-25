Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Pets at Home Group from GBX 385 ($4.55) to GBX 310 ($3.67) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on Pets at Home Group from GBX 470 ($5.56) to GBX 370 ($4.38) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 358.75 ($4.24).

Shares of PETS opened at GBX 287.60 ($3.40) on Monday. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of GBX 254.80 ($3.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 493.60 ($5.84). The company has a market capitalization of £1.41 billion and a PE ratio of 1,198.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 288.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 306.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.72.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a GBX 4.50 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is currently 40.83%.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

