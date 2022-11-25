Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Strategic Blueprint LLC

Strategic Blueprint LLC lessened its holdings in Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 90,884 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned about 0.16% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $5,021,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 751.7% in the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 511 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 451 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pimco Total Return ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $156,000.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Performance

Pimco Total Return ETF stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.85. 101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,222. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 1 year low of $86.61 and a 1 year high of $110.21. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.48.

