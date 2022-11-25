Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) Downgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has $14.00 price objective on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $15.00.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on PAGP. Barclays increased their target price on Plains GP from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Plains GP from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Plains GP from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Plains GP from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.59.

NYSE:PAGP opened at $12.86 on Monday. Plains GP has a 1-year low of $9.24 and a 1-year high of $13.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 1.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.2175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is 82.08%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Plains GP by 7.0% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 436,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after purchasing an additional 28,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 635,281 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Plains GP by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 94,095 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Plains GP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $288,000. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plains GP Holdings, L.P., through its subsidiary, Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Crude Oil and Natural Gas Liquids (NGLs). The company engages in the transportation of crude oil and NGLs on pipelines, gathering systems, and trucks.

