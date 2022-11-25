PlatinX (PTX) Price Reaches $0.0373 on Exchanges

PlatinX (PTX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 25th. One PlatinX token can now be bought for approximately $0.0373 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, PlatinX has traded down 6.8% against the dollar. PlatinX has a total market capitalization of $188.35 million and approximately $411,666.22 worth of PlatinX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

PlatinX Profile

PlatinX launched on December 5th, 2021. PlatinX’s total supply is 5,110,000,000 tokens. PlatinX’s official website is platinx.io. PlatinX’s official Twitter account is @platinxofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PlatinX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “An all-in-one one solution for all crypto projects right from Market Making, DeFi, OTC Trading, Programmatic Execution, Crypto assets Options, Risk Management Liquidity Enhancement, Strong Order Book to Crypto exchange development.PlatinX provides services to its clientele helping them with access to crypto asset trading. Be it a financial institution looking to launch crypto or an institution wanting to establish an exchange or company adopting blockchain technology.Telegram”

