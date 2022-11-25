Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF) PT Raised to GBX 630 at Jefferies Financial Group

Playtech (OTCMKTS:PYTCF – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 550 ($6.50) to GBX 630 ($7.45) in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on PYTCF. Investec upgraded Playtech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Playtech from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th.

Get Playtech alerts:

Playtech Stock Performance

OTCMKTS PYTCF opened at $6.40 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.37. Playtech has a 52 week low of $4.95 and a 52 week high of $11.29.

About Playtech

Playtech Plc, a technology company, provides gambling software, services, content, and platform technologies worldwide. The company offers technologies across various product verticals, including casino, live casino, sports betting, virtual sports, bingo, and poker. It also owns the intellectual property rights and licenses the software; provides marketing and advertising, consulting and online technical support, data mining processing, turnkey, operational and hosting, live game, and video stream services; and operates betting shops.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.