Pocket Network Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $63.68 Million (POKT)

Pocket Network (POKT) traded 2.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on November 25th. One Pocket Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0624 or 0.00000378 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Pocket Network has traded 5.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pocket Network has a market capitalization of $63.68 million and $1.88 million worth of Pocket Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pocket Network

Pocket Network launched on July 28th, 2020. Pocket Network’s total supply is 1,146,111,711 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,019,807,684 tokens. Pocket Network’s official Twitter account is @poktnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pocket Network is https://reddit.com/r/poktnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pocket Network’s official message board is forum.pokt.network. Pocket Network’s official website is www.pokt.network.

Pocket Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pocket Network is a multi-chain relay protocol that incentivizes RPC nodes to provide DApps and their users with Web3 access.Using Pocket Network is similar to any other RPC. If you're already using a centralized RPC provider, the Pocket Portal was built to allow a transition with URLs you can claim. Alternatively, you can integrate directly with PocketJS.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pocket Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pocket Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pocket Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

