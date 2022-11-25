POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Director Acquires $11,217.60 in Stock

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) Director Yael Margolin purchased 1,710 shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $11,217.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,217.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance

POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About POINT Biopharma Global

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,480 shares during the period. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4,338 shares during the period. 53.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.