POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT) Director Acquires $11,217.60 in Stock

POINT Biopharma Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) Director Yael Margolin purchased 1,710 shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.56 per share, for a total transaction of $11,217.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,217.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
POINT Biopharma Global Stock Performance
POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $6.86 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average is $7.93. POINT Biopharma Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.25 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Jonestrading assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About POINT Biopharma Global
POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.
