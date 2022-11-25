Polarean Imaging (LON:POLX) Stock Price Down 2.8%

Polarean Imaging plc (LON:POLX – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 51.31 ($0.61) and last traded at GBX 52.50 ($0.62). Approximately 84,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 365,208 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54 ($0.64).

Polarean Imaging Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 9.80 and a current ratio of 10.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 48.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 50.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £111.85 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05.

Polarean Imaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Polarean Imaging plc operates as a medical drug-device combination company serving the medical imaging market in the United States, Canada, Germany, and the United Kingdom. The company engages in the development and commercialization of gas polarizer devices and ancillary instruments. It develops equipment that enables existing magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) systems to achieve a level of pulmonary functional imaging and specializes in the use of hyperpolarized xenon gas (129Xe) as an imaging agent to visualize ventilation and gas exchange regionally in the smallest airways of the lungs, the tissue barrier between the lung and the bloodstream, and in the pulmonary vasculature; and a novel diagnostic approach.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Polarean Imaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polarean Imaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.