Post (NYSE:POST) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on POST. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Post to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Post to $107.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $93.00.

Get Post alerts:

Post Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE POST opened at $93.86 on Monday. Post has a fifty-two week low of $62.83 and a fifty-two week high of $94.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.90. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.64.

Insider Transactions at Post

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 2,211 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.58, for a total value of $202,483.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,096.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ellen F. Harshman sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total value of $27,498.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $822,373.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Post during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $713,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Post by 18.9% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 523 shares in the last quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Post by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,685,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,967,000 after buying an additional 7,475 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Post by 260.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 3,102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Post by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after buying an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

About Post

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.