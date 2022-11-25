Prat Bhatt Sells 9,752 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Prat Bhatt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 13th, Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of Cisco Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.35. The stock has a market cap of $199.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.00. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $64.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

CSCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cisco Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 22,633 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 71,774 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $4,002,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 46,849 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Apriem Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Apriem Advisors now owns 28,655 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. 71.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Further Reading

