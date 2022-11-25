Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Has $4.87 Million Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 1,185.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 90,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 83,000 shares during the period. Corteva accounts for 1.3% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $4,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,762,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,642,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,514 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corteva by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,242,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,520,247,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483,373 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Corteva by 8.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,030,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,696 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 7,402,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,793,000 after purchasing an additional 108,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in Corteva by 1.3% during the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,351,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,568,000 after purchasing an additional 91,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva Stock Performance

CTVA stock traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.17. The stock had a trading volume of 10,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,604,923. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $68.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Corteva declared that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 13th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Corteva Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. Corteva’s payout ratio is presently 32.09%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corteva

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total transaction of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,615.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on CTVA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Corteva from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Roth Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.93.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

Further Reading

