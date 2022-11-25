Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $957,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $957,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IFG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 2,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 511 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock traded up $5.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $527.71. 4,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,176,006. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $81.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $506.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $482.46. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $345.91 and a 1-year high of $556.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.66%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NOC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

