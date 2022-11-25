Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $3.98 Million Investment in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,984,000. Nutrien accounts for 1.1% of Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NTR. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in Nutrien by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the period. Barometer Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 253,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 4,634.4% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 475,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,435,000 after purchasing an additional 465,340 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth about $380,000. Finally, Black Swift Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NTR. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $110.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Nutrien from $105.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.71.

Shares of NTR stock traded up $2.82 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $82.87. 72,379 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,590,345. Nutrien Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $65.84 and a fifty-two week high of $117.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $81.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.07. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 13.67%.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

