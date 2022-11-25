Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $604,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 125.0% during the second quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 450 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $60,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 634.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 903 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 108.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,098 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Stephens started coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Euronet Worldwide from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Sunday, October 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $113.25.

Shares of EEFT traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $90.95. 1,227 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 370,863. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.68. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.60 and a 52-week high of $149.92. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of 29.65 and a beta of 1.36.

In other news, CEO Michael J. Brown sold 15,689 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.87, for a total value of $1,409,970.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,467,763 shares in the company, valued at $131,907,860.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

