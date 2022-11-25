Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New Investment in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Mistras Group, Inc. (NYSE:MG – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 91,468 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owned approximately 0.31% of Mistras Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Mistras Group by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,400,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after acquiring an additional 12,485 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Mistras Group by 31.8% during the second quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,225,160 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,277,000 after purchasing an additional 295,588 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 3.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 996,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,587,000 after acquiring an additional 36,770 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 500,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 26,162 shares during the period. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mistras Group by 24.1% in the second quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 486,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 94,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.92. 33,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,225. The firm has a market cap of $117.21 million, a P/E ratio of 35.64 and a beta of 1.68. Mistras Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.38 and a 52 week high of $8.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

MG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Mistras Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Mistras Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Mistras Group, Inc provides technology-enabled asset protection solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Services, International, and Products and Systems. It offers non-destructive testing services; predictive maintenance assessments of fixed and rotating assets; inline inspection for pipelines; and develops enterprise inspection database management software and plant condition management software.

