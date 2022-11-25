Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 13,000 Shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR)

Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its position in shares of Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Rating) by 56.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,000 shares during the quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Atkore were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Atkore by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,139,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,585,000 after acquiring an additional 266,924 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Atkore by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 965,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,129,000 after purchasing an additional 162,961 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Atkore by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 950,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 20,685 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Atkore by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 905,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,610 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Atkore by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 713,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,272,000 after purchasing an additional 108,075 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ATKR traded down $2.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $116.47. 3,210 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,364. The company has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Atkore Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.50 and a 52-week high of $123.53. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $92.81.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Atkore from $130.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Atkore in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Atkore from $94.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Loop Capital began coverage on Atkore in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Atkore from $110.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.50.

In related news, insider Mark F. Lamps sold 433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.40, for a total transaction of $51,267.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,099,593.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atkore Inc manufactures and sells electrical, safety, and infrastructure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers electrical products, including conduits cables, and installation accessories. It also provides safety and infrastructure solutions, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

