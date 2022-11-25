Private Advisory Group LLC Acquires 15,948 Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Private Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,551 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 15,948 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 55.6% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,179 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 779 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 746 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 61.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $14.50 to $13.60 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.30 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

Shares of CLF stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.67. The company had a trading volume of 80,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,263,837. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.82 and a 52-week high of $34.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.18.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The mining company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.79 billion. Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 40.41%. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

