Private Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 12.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 179.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 17.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 333,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,566,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 28.6% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Bill.com Stock Performance
BILL traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,609. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 2.05. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $308.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.
Insider Transactions at Bill.com
In related news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,071,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,071,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $592,377.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,936.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,427 shares of company stock valued at $26,229,542 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bill.com to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.10.
Bill.com Profile
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bill.com (BILL)
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Three CBD Stocks to Dominate a Budding Industry
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.