Private Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Private Advisory Group LLC increased its position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,929 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Bill.com were worth $3,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Bill.com by 12.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 115,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,706,000 after purchasing an additional 12,853 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 179.2% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 14,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,604,000 after buying an additional 9,362 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 17.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 333,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,566,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 28.6% in the first quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,168,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Bill.com alerts:

Bill.com Stock Performance

BILL traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $120.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,582,609. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $130.85. The firm has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a PE ratio of -37.84 and a beta of 2.05. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $89.87 and a one year high of $308.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Insider Transactions at Bill.com

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.50) by ($0.05). Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.45% and a negative net margin of 44.29%. The company had revenue of $229.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $210.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,071,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total transaction of $15,737,503.98. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,071,044.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $592,377.61. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,609,936.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 173,427 shares of company stock valued at $26,229,542 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Bill.com to $220.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $183.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Bill.com to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Bill.com from $240.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.10.

Bill.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bill.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bill.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.