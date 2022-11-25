Private Advisory Group LLC Buys 50,175 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL)

Private Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:DVOL – Get Rating) by 171.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,364 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,175 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DVOL. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc bought a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the first quarter valued at $1,466,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 38.2% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 97,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,804,000 after purchasing an additional 27,064 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 10.8% during the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 66,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,501 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 545,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,722,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF during the second quarter valued at about $43,000.

NASDAQ DVOL traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.91. 1,698 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,931. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.69. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF has a 1 year low of $23.38 and a 1 year high of $31.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Low Volatility ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%.

