Private Advisory Group LLC Cuts Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Private Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,895 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 612 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $4,786,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. raised its position in International Business Machines by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 270 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total transaction of $445,080.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

International Business Machines Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE:IBM traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $149.00. The stock had a trading volume of 30,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,687,398. The company has a market cap of $134.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.45. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $150.46.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.52 EPS. Equities analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.43%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on IBM. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “inline” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Societe Generale lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.40.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

