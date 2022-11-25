Private Advisory Group LLC Has $1.53 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Private Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating) by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,843 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in First Trust Capital Strength ETF were worth $1,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Intrua Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 223,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,660,000 after buying an additional 5,034 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 52.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 1,918 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $699,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 207,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,500,000 after purchasing an additional 26,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 92,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Capital Strength ETF alerts:

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF stock traded up $0.32 on Friday, hitting $77.58. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,810. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.78. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a one year low of $66.01 and a one year high of $85.07.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 26th were given a dividend of $0.256 per share. This represents a $1.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is an increase from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd.

(Get Rating)

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Capital Strength ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.