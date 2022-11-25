Private Advisory Group LLC Increases Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 121,546 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 23,714 shares during the period. Advanced Micro Devices comprises approximately 2.1% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $9,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 3,396 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.8% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,429,940 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $158,559,000 after buying an additional 494,294 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,000 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $764,000 after buying an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 40.5% in the 1st quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. 65.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total transaction of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD traded down $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $75.29. 351,788 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 85,257,976. The stock has a market cap of $121.39 billion, a PE ratio of 45.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.32. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $54.57 and a one year high of $164.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 11.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AMD. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $130.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $107.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. UBS Group raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, New Street Research raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

