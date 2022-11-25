Private Advisory Group LLC Invests $2.92 Million in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF (BATS:BBEU – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 63,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,921,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $290,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $585,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF by 139.9% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Advisory LLC now owns 22,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 13,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $220,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

JPMorgan BetaBuilders Europe ETF stock traded up $0.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.83. The company had a trading volume of 220,511 shares. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.32.

