Private Advisory Group LLC Invests $7.33 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 41,916 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $7,330,000. Netflix accounts for about 1.7% of Private Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Netflix by 23.7% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,099,853 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $192,332,000 after acquiring an additional 210,869 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 109.7% during the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,447 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,895 shares during the period. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Netflix during the second quarter worth $350,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Netflix by 13.5% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 8,821 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,543,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. increased its position in Netflix by 24.2% during the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 1,543 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $4.46 on Friday, reaching $287.04. The company had a trading volume of 46,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,398,010. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market cap of $127.74 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $261.25 and a 200-day moving average of $224.19. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $162.71 and a 12 month high of $676.41.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 27.64% and a net margin of 16.03%. Netflix’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $198.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Netflix from $186.00 to $182.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Cfra lowered shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $245.00 to $238.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.13.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

