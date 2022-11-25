Private Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,423 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Private Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,423 shares during the quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJT. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 40.5% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 41.8% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 5,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 38.9% in the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after acquiring an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Finally, Sunesis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $766,000.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

IJT stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $115.17. The company had a trading volume of 85,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,771. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $108.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.63. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $100.13 and a 1-year high of $141.06.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Increases Dividend

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.363 dividend. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 26th. This is an increase from iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

(Get Rating)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.