Probity Advisors Inc. Purchases 489 Shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Probity Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,514 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PNW. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,911,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $539,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,235 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 823.5% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,109,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,131,000 after acquiring an additional 989,421 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,537,942 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $276,313,000 after acquiring an additional 808,207 shares during the last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 188.9% during the 1st quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now owns 729,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,971,000 after acquiring an additional 477,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 10,202,529 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $746,008,000 after acquiring an additional 362,357 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle West Capital Price Performance

Shares of PNW stock opened at $76.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a twelve month low of $59.03 and a twelve month high of $80.51. The company has a market cap of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.03.

Pinnacle West Capital Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $0.865 per share. This is an increase from Pinnacle West Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.31%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PNW shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Guggenheim raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Pinnacle West Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $72.00 price objective on Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Pinnacle West Capital news, Director Kathryn L. Munro sold 2,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.99, for a total value of $190,011.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,180 shares in the company, valued at $1,245,698.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinnacle West Capital

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985, and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

