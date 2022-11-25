Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC) Shares Gap Up to $6.63

Procaps Group S.A. (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $6.63, but opened at $6.93. Procaps Group shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 21,843 shares.

Procaps Group Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.70.

Procaps Group (NASDAQ:PROC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.20). Procaps Group had a negative return on equity of 243.60% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business had revenue of $112.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.90 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Procaps Group S.A. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Procaps Group

About Procaps Group

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Procaps Group by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 101,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $945,000 after buying an additional 13,908 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procaps Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $263,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Procaps Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Procaps Group SA develops, produces, and markets pharmaceutical solutions worldwide. The company formulates, manufactures, and markets branded prescription drugs in various therapeutic areas, including feminine care products, pain relief, skin care, digestive health, growth and development, cardiology, vision care, central nervous system, and respiratory.

