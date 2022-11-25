PropertyGuru (NYSE:PGRU) Sees Large Volume Increase

PropertyGuru Limited (NYSE:PGRU – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Friday . 1,610 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 9,305 shares.The stock last traded at $4.90 and had previously closed at $4.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of PropertyGuru in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price for the company.

PropertyGuru Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.78 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Institutional Trading of PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru ( NYSE:PGRU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $33.03 million for the quarter. PropertyGuru had a negative net margin of 88.54% and a negative return on equity of 18.80%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PropertyGuru Limited will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in PropertyGuru in the first quarter valued at $465,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth $253,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth $100,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of PropertyGuru during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Tikvah Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PropertyGuru by 465.6% during the third quarter. Tikvah Management LLC now owns 288,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 237,479 shares during the period. 61.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PropertyGuru

PropertyGuru Limited operates online property classifieds marketplaces in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Thailand, and Indonesia. It serves agents and developers to advertise residential and commercial properties for sale or rent to property seekers. The company was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Singapore.

