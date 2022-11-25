Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Downgraded by TheStreet to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, Stephens cut shares of Provident Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.
Provident Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of Provident Bancorp stock opened at $7.17 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.05 million, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 0.78. Provident Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.82 and a 1-year high of $19.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Provident Bancorp
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
