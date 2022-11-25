Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Provident Financial Stock Performance
Shares of PROV opened at $14.72 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $105.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 0.45. Provident Financial has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $17.37.
Provident Financial Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. Provident Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.28%.
About Provident Financial
Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits; and loan portfolio consists of single-family, multi-family, commercial real estate, construction, mortgage, commercial business, and consumer loans.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Provident Financial (PROV)
