Prudential PLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Prudential PLC trimmed its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,583 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 421.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 454 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blackstone in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $102.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $117.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $115.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Blackstone from $91.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.10.

Insider Transactions at Blackstone

Blackstone Trading Up 0.8 %

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total transaction of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,134,382.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso sold 7,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $77,070,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,825,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $240,294,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John G. Finley sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.21, for a total value of $5,360,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 355,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,134,382.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,203,671 shares of company stock valued at $207,047,536. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of BX opened at $88.52 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.30. Blackstone Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.54 and a twelve month high of $149.51. The stock has a market cap of $62.12 billion, a PE ratio of 25.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The asset manager reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.75% and a net margin of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Blackstone’s payout ratio is 101.70%.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

