Prudential PLC Decreases Position in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Prudential PLC cut its stake in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,641 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Cloudflare were worth $1,996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 14.1% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,991,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,897,000 after buying an additional 369,048 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 15.8% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 270,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after buying an additional 36,825 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cloudflare during the second quarter valued at approximately $649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 30.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 25,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 5,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 6.7% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. 71.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NET. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Cloudflare from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $125.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $98.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $90.84.

Shares of NET opened at $46.79 on Friday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.37 and a 12 month high of $205.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.96. The company has a current ratio of 5.35, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

In other news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Douglas James Kramer sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 55,644 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,782,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.98, for a total value of $3,456,296.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 393,304 shares of company stock worth $21,954,778. Insiders own 15.99% of the company’s stock.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

