Prudential PLC Grows Position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Prudential PLC raised its position in KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) by 27.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Beck Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Beck Capital Management LLC now owns 1,410 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $450,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 5,919 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Breakline Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 83.7% during the 2nd quarter. Breakline Capital LLC now owns 15,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 6,961 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,961,000. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of KLA by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,518 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $385.63 on Friday. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $250.20 and a 12-month high of $457.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $323.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $337.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.49%.

In other KLA news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.34, for a total transaction of $1,010,672.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,917,117.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on KLA from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 7th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on KLA from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA to $325.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $378.28.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

