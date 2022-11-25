Prudential PLC Has $1.72 Million Position in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,175,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,285,000 after acquiring an additional 120,236 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Brown & Brown by 53.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 27,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 9,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,479,000. 72.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BRO shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Brown & Brown to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.88.

Brown & Brown Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of BRO stock opened at $58.63 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.32 and a 200-day moving average of $60.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.91 and a 12-month high of $74.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53 and a beta of 0.74.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.10). Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 18.42%. The company had revenue of $927.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $943.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Brown & Brown Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. This is a positive change from Brown & Brown’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 1st. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 20.81%.

About Brown & Brown

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Ireland, the United Kingdom, and the Cayman Islands. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The Retail segment offers property and casualty, employee benefits insurance products, personal insurance products, specialties insurance products, loss control survey and analysis, consultancy, and claims processing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.