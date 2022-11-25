Prudential PLC Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 28,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,405 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kellogg in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Kellogg by 137.3% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kellogg by 115.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 150.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Kellogg by 1,926.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. 84.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Kellogg alerts:

Insider Activity at Kellogg

In related news, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $515,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,905,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Kellogg news, SVP Christopher M. Hood sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.04, for a total transaction of $201,712.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,119,921.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Amit Banati sold 6,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.00, for a total value of $515,040.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 709,760 shares of company stock valued at $50,579,752. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Kellogg Price Performance

Several analysts have commented on K shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Kellogg to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Kellogg in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

NYSE:K opened at $72.51 on Friday. Kellogg has a 1-year low of $59.54 and a 1-year high of $77.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.46.

Kellogg Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.38%.

Kellogg Profile

(Get Rating)

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding K? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kellogg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kellogg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.