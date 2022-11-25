Prudential PLC Increases Stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern by 19.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,701,855 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,546,512,000 after purchasing an additional 10,192,044 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 78.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,644,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $264,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,524 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Southern by 81.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,229,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $234,178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,449,639 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 13,012.4% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,100,917 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 91,645,885 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $6,645,242,000 after acquiring an additional 881,636 shares during the last quarter. 62.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total value of $935,540.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,438,123.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Southern news, EVP Martin Bernard Davis sold 3,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.80, for a total transaction of $200,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,472.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.52, for a total transaction of $935,540.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,438,123.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,050 shares of company stock worth $2,288,545. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SO opened at $66.36 on Friday. The Southern Company has a one year low of $60.71 and a one year high of $80.57. The company has a market capitalization of $72.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.01.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.08%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SO. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Southern from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank Of America (Bofa) lowered shares of Southern to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Southern from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Southern to $80.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.42.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

